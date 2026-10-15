Louis van Gaal claims Man City 'cheating' scandal cost him Man United job and caused him 'suffering'

Van Gaal believes City's alleged financial misconduct cost him his job at United. The Dutch manager was dismissed at the end of the 2015-16 season after missing out on Champions League qualification.

United finished fifth in the Premier League, losing the final qualification spot to City. Both Manchester clubs ended the campaign on 66 points, but Manuel Pellegrini's side secured fourth place through a superior goal difference.

The Premier League recently concluded that City's squad during this era was built using "sham" sponsorship deals. The regulatory panel found that the club artificially inflated revenues between 2009 and 2018.