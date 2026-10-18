Liverpool wonderkid Rio Ngumoha reveals the secret behind his rapid Anfield development

Liverpool’s latest academy breakout star, Ngumoha, has highlighted the importance of a strong mental approach followingthe Reds' hard-fought 2-1 win at Brentford. With the team trailing 1-0 against a 10-man Bees side, the 18-year-old was introduced in the 52nd minute to provide a spark. His inclusion helped turn the tide as goals from Victor Munoz and Alexander Isak secured all three points for the visitors at the Gtech Community Stadium.

"For everyone watching, it was very up and down. But these games you kind of live for really and to get the three points just shows how strong the mentality is in the team. It's definitely tough but I think if you just have come into the game in the right mind frame, thinking I can impact the game, then you can probably do whatever," Ngumoha explained to official club website.

The teenager's confidence was evident throughout his cameo, as he looked to drive at the Brentford defence from the moment he entered the pitch. He added: "So like today, I knew the game was going to be tough, Brentford away is never easy, and I just wanted to get stuck in and help the team get the win, and thankfully we did that."