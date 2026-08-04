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Liverpool’s £145m transfer STANDOFF! PSG's crazy demand forces Reds into shock 'Plan B'
Barcola remains Liverpool's top target
Liverpool are refusing to let their pursuit of a new winger depend entirely on ongoing negotiations with PSG. Barcola remains the leading candidate to inherit the attacking responsibility left by Mohamed Salah at Anfield. The 23-year-old’s pace, direct running, and ability to play on either flank make him an attractive tactical fit for head coach Iraola. According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool remain in club-to-club discussions with PSG and are willing to invest around €100 million in the France international.
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PSG demand premium transfer fee
Despite Liverpool's willingness to spend heavily, PSG's enormous valuation has complicated the potential transfer. Les Parisiens are reportedly seeking between £140 million and £145 million before seriously considering a sale. While Barcola is reportedly attracted to the Anfield project, the significant difference in valuation explains why Liverpool are actively preparing alternative options.
Spending weeks negotiating with PSG without progress could leave the Reds scrambling late in the window, especially when their attack already requires greater depth and unpredictability ahead of the new campaign.
Brazilian wonderkid emerges as Plan B
Bournemouth attacker Rayan has emerged as Liverpool’s primary alternative should the Barcola deal collapse. The Reds have reportedly agreed personal terms "in principle" with the 20-year-old winger.
The Brazilian already understands Iraola’s demanding style and would offer speed, strength, and considerable development potential on the right flank. Rayan enjoyed an impressive second half-season in the Premier League, registering seven goal contributions across 15 games after arriving on the south coast at the start of the year.
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Further alternatives considered
Liverpool’s summer window has already brought defender Jeremy Jacquet and winger Victor Munoz to Anfield, but neither arrival completely fills the creative and goalscoring gap left by Salah.
Consequently, another high-level attacker is still required before the squad can be considered ready for a title challenge. If deals for Barcola or Rayan cannot be completed, the club is keeping other options active.
Yankuba Minteh remains another powerful option, while Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo provides versatility across the frontline as the club meticulously assess the market.
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