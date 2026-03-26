Liverpool star Alexis Mac Allister shows off drastic new hair style as he joins up with Argentina squad

The former Brighton man has traded his familiar look for a sharp buzz cut. He shared the transformation on Instagram alongside a caption that read, "Like father like son," tagging his father and former professional footballer, Carlos Mac Allister.

The news comes at a busy time for the midfielder, who is one of 13 Liverpool players currently away during the international break. While the anticipated Finalissima clash between Argentina and Spain was cancelled due to geopolitical concerns in the Middle East, Mac Allister remains focused on his nation’s upcoming fixtures. The reigning world champions are now set to face Mauritania and Zambia in friendly matches, as they continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.







