Liverpool receive massive boost in pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola after asking price drops

If the transfer is completed, Barcola would become the second-most expensive signing in Liverpool history. The £115m fee falls just short of the £125m paid to Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer.

While the total package for Florian Wirtz was worth £116m, Liverpool will only pay £16m of that to Bayer Leverkusen if Wirtz helps them win the Premier League and Champions League. Club officials must now decide if Barcola warrants such a massive investment.

However, personal terms are not expected to be an issue, as provisional details for a long-term contract are already laid out and Barcola is reportedly prioritising a move to Liverpool.