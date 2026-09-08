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Liverpool announce massive £300m Turkish Airlines shirt sponsor deal as Standard Chartered era ends after 17 years
A landmark deal for the Reds
Liverpool have confirmed that Turkish Airlines will take over as their new main club partner starting from the 2027-28 season. According to Daily Star, the five-year contract is estimated to be worth more than £60m annually, bringing the total value of the agreement to a staggering £300m.
The move sees the Reds move on from Standard Chartered as their front-of-shirt presence, although the London-based bank will not be leaving the club entirely. Having served as the principal sponsor since 2010, Standard Chartered will transition into a role as a global partner.
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End of the Standard Chartered era
Ben Latty, Liverpool's chief commercial officer, expressed the significance of the change. "This is a milestone announcement for us and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027," Latty said to the club's official website. "The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club.
"Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation with an extensive international network, and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005."
Latty also took the time to praise the outgoing main sponsor, adding: "This announcement also provides an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contribution Standard Chartered has made to Liverpool FC over the past 17 years.
"They have been an important part of our journey through an exceptional period in the club’s history, and we are delighted that Standard Chartered will remain part of the Liverpool FC family as a global partner from June 2027.
“As we prepare for this transition, we look forward to this new season and welcoming Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027."
A global giant joins Anfield
Turkish Airlines has previously engaged in commercial partnerships with elite clubs such as Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. However, the Liverpool deal represents their first foray into being a lead front-of-kit sponsor.
Ahmet Olmustur, Turkish Airlines CEO, said: "Liverpool Football Club is one of the world's most recognised and respected football clubs, with an exceptional heritage and a truly global community of supporters.
"We are very pleased that Turkish Airlines will become the club’s main club partner and that our name will take its place on one of the most iconic shirts in world sport.
"As the airline that flies to more countries than any other, connecting people, cultures and continents is at the heart of who we are. This partnership brings together two global brands united by their international reach, commitment to excellence and ability to inspire millions of people around the world."
Olmustur continued by highlighting the broader goals of the partnership, noting: "The agreement also marks an important new chapter in Turkish Airlines' long-standing support for global sport. We believe in the unique power of sport to transcend borders and bring communities together.
"As we begin this new chapter, we look forward to moving forward together with Liverpool FC and its supporters around the world."
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Commercial dominance off the pitch
The deal reflects Liverpool’s status as a commercial powerhouse. According to Daily Star, the club currently boasts more independent retail outlets than any other sporting organisation globally and maintains the highest average television viewership in Europe over the last six seasons. This immense reach has allowed the hierarchy at Anfield to demand top-tier figures for their commercial real estate, ensuring the club remains competitive with the financial might of Manchester City and Manchester United.
Furthermore, the Reds' digital footprint played a crucial role in securing such a high-value partner. Liverpool are currently the most active Premier League club across social media, recording 1.5 billion engagements last season alone. This figure represents 34 per cent more engagement than their nearest domestic rival, providing a massive global platform for Turkish Airlines.
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