Liverpool most expensive player sales - How Reds made over £500m in outgoing transfers under Klopp

Liverpool have funded an era of great success by offloading players at precisely the right time

When we think of Liverpool's rise to prominence under Jurgen Klopp, we tend to reflect on the quality of the club’s recruitment in that period.

Rightly so, too. After all, signings such as Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane have been key in allowing the Reds to build a team capable of competing for the very best honours, year after year.

But while buying players is a skill, and a vital one at that, Liverpool have also mastered the art of selling in recent years. Their ability to continuously replenish their transfer kitty through smart sales has allowed them to evolve and improve their team, and their squad, each and every year.

Indeed, since Klopp’s arrival in October 2015 alone, the Reds have raised more than £500 million ($600m) in sales, with Sadio Mane and Takumi Minamino the latest big-money departures.

Liverpool transfer sales each season under Klopp

Season Biggest Sale Fee Total Sales 2022-23 Sadio Mane £35m £71.5m 2021-22 Harry Wilson £12m £43m 2020-21 Rhian Brewster £23.5m £52.5m 2019-20 Danny Ings £20m £40m 2018-19 Dominic Solanke £24m £45.5m 2017-18 Philippe Coutinho £142m £185.5m 2016-17 Christian Benteke £32m £86m Total £524m (Approx)

Liverpool top 10 most expensive sales