Liverpool lose out on Mohamed Salah successor as PSG strike verbal agreement with Bundesliga sensation

Luis Campos is wasting no time in reshaping the PSG squad following their recent successes. The sporting advisor is acutely aware of the need to refresh Luis Enrique’s options to avoid the "extreme fatigue" and physical toll that impacted the squad during their marathon campaign.

With a focus on long-term sustainability, the Parisians have identified a clear need for a dynamic presence on the right flank.

While the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Bradley Barcola prefer operating from the left, and Ousmane Dembele has increasingly transitioned into a central role, the right wing has emerged as a priority area for reinforcement.

Yan Diomande has been identified as the ideal profile to fill this gap, moving PSG into direct competition with Liverpool, who had earmarked the teenager as the priority signing to eventually replace Mohamed Salah.



