Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola sets major challenge for wonderkid Trey Nyoni after Champions League milestone

Nyoni reached a significant landmark in his burgeoning career on Wednesday night. The 19-year-old was handed his very first start in the Champions League during the Reds' emphatic 6-3 victory away at LASK. It was a high-scoring affair that provided the perfect platform for the teenager to demonstrate why he is considered one of the most exciting prospects currently developing at Anfield.

The appearance in Austria marked Nyoni's 26th competitive game for the Merseyside club since he first stepped onto the senior stage. Having made his professional debut back in February 2024, the midfielder has steadily integrated himself into the first-team environment. His transition from the youth ranks to the European stage has been handled with care, but his performance against LASK suggests he is now ready for even greater responsibilities under the bright lights of continental football.