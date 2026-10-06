'He is an incredible example' - Lionel Scaloni hails 'phenomenon' Lionel Messi as Argentina legend prepares for emotional farewell

Messi walks away from the international game with an extraordinary collection of honours. His legacy includes the 2022 World Cup, two Copa America titles, an Olympic gold medal, and an unmatched 125 goals across 207 senior appearances.

The farewell event will reunite Messi with long-time team-mates Rodrigo De Paul, Giovani Lo Celso, and Nicolas Otamendi, who will retire after the 2026 World Cup. However, Paulo Dybala, Nahuel Molina, and Alejandro Gomez will not be present in Buenos Aires.

Despite the emotional departure, Scaloni is confident about the future, saying: "Only nostalgia remains now that he won't be there. He is an incredible example. The first to arrive, the last to leave, how he takes care of himself, how he faces each game.

"You can see he is a phenomenon just by how he plays, but he has things behind him that his teammates see, and he is the best example there can be. He has left - or is leaving, because he has one more game - something incomparable."