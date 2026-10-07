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Lionel Scaloni reveals Argentina squad struggled with nerves during emotional Lionel Messi farewell
Overwhelming emotions for Argentina squad
The atmosphere surrounding Argentina's 3-0 victory against Benin was unlike any other, as the focus remained entirely on the departing Messi rather than the scoreline. Scaloni admitted that his players found it difficult to maintain their usual composure on such a significant night. The head coach noted that the weight of the occasion directly impacted the performance on the pitch, particularly during the early stages of the contest.
"After the match I just greeted him, he had enough going on for me to ask him anything. Everything was very emotional and in the first half was where the teammates themselves did not know which play to choose, they were nervous, because it was a special night. It is not easy for the teammate who wants him to leave in the best way. For them it is also unparalleled and that is why the first half was not good, because we all wanted him to do his best," Scaloni revealed, as quoted by LA NACION.
- AFP
Reflections on coaching history's greatest
The manager himself struggled to contain his feelings, being seen with tears in his eyes during the national anthem. Having guided Messi to World Cup and Copa America glory, Scaloni has become synonymous with the captain's most successful years. The bond between the two remains the foundation of a period that saw Argentina reclaim their status as the dominant force in global football.
"A very emotional day and at the same time sad, because he will not play for this shirt anymore. Eternal gratitude for everything he has given us, for defending this shirt like the best. For me it was a dream to manage him, it is a reality. I told him in front of everyone with the little energy I had. A dream that I was able to make come true, because at no time in my life did I think I could be his coach: the best footballer in history," the manager explained.
The aura of the GOAT
Scaloni was quick to point out that it is not just the technical ability of Messi that will be missed, but the intangible presence he brought to the dressing room and the pitch. Even at 39 years old, the forward remained the focal point of the team’s tactical identity and emotional strength. The manager admitted that despite having young talent coming through, the specific "aura" provided by the Rosario native is something he has never witnessed in anyone else during his long career in the sport.
"The feeling of having the best player on your side is something impossible to understand. Having him on your side is unparalleled. We can put together a great team, but I’ve never seen that aura in anyone else. What he generates is unlike anything I’ve ever seen," Scaloni added.
- AFP
Adapting to life after the legend
Moving forward, the coaching staff faces the daunting task of restructuring a team that has revolved around Messi’s genius for nearly two decades. While Scaloni expressed confidence in the new generation of talent emerging within the squad, he acknowledged that replacing such a singular talent is impossible. The tactical approach must now shift towards a collective effort to fill the void.
"We have new players who have brought a fresh perspective and things we didn't have before, like playing with wingers. It's a good alternative, and we're happy despite it only being three matches. We're working on team cohesion, new concepts, and seeing them train and combine gives us good prospects," Scloni notes.
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