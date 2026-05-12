Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami team-mate Sergio Reguilon reveals eye-watering six-figure sum he is willing to pay for pet dog to join him in the United States

Transporting a large animal internationally presents logistical challenges, but Reguilon is unfazed by the incredible price tag. The defender, whose career included a $35 million (£26m) move to Spurs and various loan spells, explained his reasoning. He told the influencer: "I have been looking into getting him a passport to bring him to the United States and he already has it. Now I want him to come, but in the cargo hold because I do not want him to have a hard time. He is a big dog. I am looking at a private jet for after the summer, which is when I am going to Spain. That is how I will bring him. It is 135,000 dollars one way. It is worth it."