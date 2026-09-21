Lionel Messi makes history with goal 101 but Inter Miami frustrations grow after dramatic San Diego FC draw

Messi registered his 101st goal for Inter Miami, but the Herons were held to a 2-2 draw by San Diego on Sunday. The Argentine curled in a trademark free-kick to cancel out Anders Dreyer’s early opener.

Suarez appeared to have secured all three points for Miami when he struck in the 74th minute. However, Dreyer completed his brace late on to ensure the spoils were shared in Florida.

The result marked Inter Miami's fourth consecutive draw in MLS. It was also a frustrating league debut for new manager Gonzalez, whose side sit third in the Eastern Conference, 11 points behind leaders Nashville.