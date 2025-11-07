Getty/GOAL
Lionel Messi x Cristiano Ronaldo at Inter Miami? CR7 'would love to go there' but Hollywood considered to be a more likely MLS landing spot for Portuguese GOAT
Ronaldo & Messi have signed new contracts in 2025
Portuguese GOAT Ronaldo is currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League for Al-Nassr. He has committed to a contract in the Middle East through to the summer of 2027. He recently told Piers Morgan that retirement is not too far off, with his top target of reaching 1,000 goals now very much within reach.
It has, however, been claimed that Ronaldo could play on beyond the age of 42. He has seen eternal rival Messi pen a new deal in the United States that will keep him on Inter Miami’s books through 2028.
Messi and Ronaldo spent several years on opposing sides of the fierce Clasico divide in La Liga, as they turned out for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively, but have never graced the same club. Fans around the world would like to see that happen before boots are hung up for the final time.
- Getty/GOAL
Will Messi & Ronaldo ever player together?
Meulensteen, who worked with Ronaldo at Old Trafford, believes such a deal could be agreed. He has, however, told Compare.bet of a possible move to America for a man that would generate considerable excitement in the States: "Can you imagine having Messi and Ronaldo playing in the same team in Miami? It’s a fantastic city. I think he would love to go there.
"On the contrary, it would be amazing to reignite the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry. Why not Los Angeles? I think Cristiano would probably move to LA because he'd be so close to Hollywood. That's probably his next destination.
"MLS has really taken off because they've got a soccer generation. There are kids and adults that are going to the stadiums now who grew up playing soccer, watching soccer. They're not really interested in baseball or American football and basketball.
"I think that’s the battle soccer has won in America, and that I've always advocated, it has come from not fighting those other sports. There's no reason for it. You need to try to find a place next to it. And they have.
"I don’t think Ronaldo would be interested in a move to Brazil. The language is the same but I think he would be drawn to MLS because of the exposure and everything that would come with it. You can't beat Hollywood."
Ronaldo could be a 'megastar' in the United States
Meulensteen is not the first to suggest that Ronaldo and Messi should join forces in Miami - with United legend David Beckham part of the ownership team at Chase Stadium. Ex-Germany international Dietmar Hamann has previously said: "We’ve seen that Cristiano Ronaldo’s powers are coming to an end, he is getting towards the end of his career so a move back to Europe might not be the best idea.
"I think a move to America would make sense but he’d have to do what Lionel Messi has done and impress on the pitch if he is to be a megastar out there. He might not be capable of doing that in Europe anymore but in America they love to be entertained no matter the sport, it could be a great story."
- Getty
Messi in Miami or Son in LA? Options for Ronaldo
Ronaldo has also been told by former Red Devils team-mate Louis Saha that he "would’ve scored more goals in MLS than Lionel Messi has" had he decided to chase the American dream.
That could still happen, but the clock is ticking. Inter Miami will be in the market for new recruits as they prepare to bid farewell to Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, while veteran Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez is another edging towards retirement. If Ronaldo were to pass up the chance to head for Florida, then he could link up with ex-Tottenham captain Son Heung-min in California at LAFC.
Advertisement