Lionel Messi explains why he cried after scoring first of three goals in World Cup win over Algeria as Lionel Scaloni claims 'incredible' Argentina captain 'will be the best as long as he wants'

The Inter Miami superstar dominated the match in Kansas City with a hat-trick, but his first-half celebration sparked immediate concern and curiosity among fans. After opening the scoring from just outside the area, the 38-year-old was visibly overcome with emotion, later revealing that his tears had nothing to do with reaching the milestone of becoming the first player in history to play in six World Cup finals.

"Why did I cry? It was something completely unrelated to football," Messi said after the match. "I went through some difficult days, but I'm grateful to the entire delegation and my teammates because they were always by my side, giving me a lot of strength to help me get through it."



