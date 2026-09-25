'Let's enjoy this!' - Lionel Scaloni confirms Lionel Messi's international farewell as Argentina icon prepares for final bow

Scaloni revealed that he personally pushed for the farewell match to take place during this international window. The manager wanted to guarantee his own presence on the touchline for such a historic moment.

"I believe that a player like him deserves that," Scaloni told reporters. "And I personally contributed my bit because I want to be at his farewell. And since today I don't know if I would be available later on, we made an effort so that he could be in this match.

"We knew everything he was going through, and yet he put in the desire and effort to come and say goodbye with his people, with the people who love him so much. And I think if there's a tribute to be made, it should be done now, because later on, the magic might not be the same. And I believe now is the time for him to feel that love from everyone."