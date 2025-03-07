FBL-ENG-FACUP-CRYSTAL PALACE-MILLWALLAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Liam Roberts hits out at 'unthinkable amount of abusive messages' after Millwall goalkeeper's ban extended six games for horror challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta

L. RobertsJ. MatetaCrystal Palace vs MillwallCrystal PalaceMillwallFA Cup

Liam Roberts slammed online trolls after receiving "abusive messages" as the Millwall goalkeeper in the wake of his challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta.

  • Goalkeeper sent off for a horror challenge on Mateta
  • Has been banned for six games for his rash action
  • Hit out at abuse he has received online
