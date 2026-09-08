'With all due respect' - Lautaro Martinez plays down Jose Mourinho reunion as Inter prepare for Real Madrid Champions League showdown

Mourinho remains a beloved figure among the Inter faithful, having famously secured the historic Treble during his tenure in Milan. However, as the Nerazzurri prepare to face his Real Madrid side in a heavyweight European encounter, Martinez is determined not to let nostalgia distract the squad from the mission at hand.

Addressing the media regarding the reunion with the former Inter boss, Martinez was clinical in his assessment. The striker stated: "Mourinho is a coach who has won important titles at Inter. With all due respect to him, today we are focused on preparing for tomorrow’s match and doing our best."



