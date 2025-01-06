Kyle Walker Lauryn Goodman Annie KilnerGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Lauryn Goodman to join Kyle Walker in Middle East?! Ex-Love Island star planning move to Dubai amid Saudi Pro League transfer links for Man City defender

K. WalkerSaudi Pro LeagueShowbizManchester CityPremier League

Kyle Walker’s links to the Saudi Pro League were expected to help him escape ex-mistress Lauryn Goodman, but she could join him in the Middle East.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Walker fathered two children with Goodman
  • Fighting to save marriage to Annie Kilner
  • Linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱