Lamine Yamal reveals what Lionel Messi said to him after 2026 World Cup final - with words from the Argentine GOAT meaning as much to Barcelona wonderkid as his ‘gold medal’

In the emotional wake of Spain’s dramatic World Cup final victory over Argentina in New York, a symbolic baton was passed between two generations of Barcelona icons. Yamal, who has firmly established himself as one of the most exciting talents in world football, was spotted sharing an intimate conversation with Messi after the final whistle.

When questioned about the specifics of that exchange, Yamal revealed the profound impact the veteran’s words had on him during what was already the greatest night of his professional career. "He told me to keep going my way and that the future belongs to our generation. Those words mean as much to me as the gold medal around my neck," Yamal revealed.