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PlayStation & Karim Benzema: Barcelona & Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal reveals why he wears a bandage on his hand
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The PlayStation incident and Benzema tribute
Yamal has become one of the most recognisable faces in world football, but many fans have wondered why he continues to take the pitch with a heavy bandage on his hand. In a candid interview on his YouTube channel, the La Masia graduate explained that the aesthetic actually had a very painful beginning involving a gaming session.
"I bandage it because, while playing PlayStation, I hit the TV and smashed my fingers; they swelled up a lot," Yamal admitted. He went on to explain that once the swelling subsided, he decided to keep the look as a tribute to former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema. "From then on, I bandaged them, and the bandage felt really good, like I was Karim Benzema. We did the KB9 joke, and I just kept it on, and it looks great, I think, so I’m keeping it."
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World Cup promises and fitness boosts
As Spain prepares for the 2026 World Cup in North America, Yamal has made a bold promise to supporters should La Roja go all the way and lift the trophy. ”I promise that if I win the World Cup I’ll grow my beard and moustache for three weeks. I promise that if I win the World Cup I’ll raffle 100 beats,” the newly-crowned La Liga Player of the Season as excitement builds for the tournament.
Despite recent concerns over his physical condition, national team manager Luis de la Fuente has provided a positive update for Spanish fans. The coach confirmed that the Barcelona star and Nico Williams will be fit in time for the start of the competition. This news comes as a major relief, ensuring Spain’s most electric attacking talents are ready for their opening fixture against Cape Verde.
Ballon d'Or honesty and Dembele respect
Despite his meteoric rise, Yamal showed immense maturity when discussing his second-place finish in the 2025 Ballon d'Or. While many felt the youngster deserved the top prize, he admitted that losing out to former Barcelona teammate Ousmane Dembele was actually a blessing in disguise for his personal development.
"To be honest, I really thought I was going to win it that day because of everything going on," Yamal confessed. "It was actually a great thing for me that Dembele won. Aside from helping me grow, I personally believe it wasn't my time to win. I was still a kid and wouldn't have truly appreciated what winning a Ballon d'Or means."
He added that he remains on great terms with the Frenchman, stating: "I get along great with Dembele... I've talked to him, hung out with him, and spent a lot of time with him. I spoke to him just the other day, and he asked how I was doing... He genuinely helped me grow as a person and helped me get back on my feet because I wasn't in a good place. I believe I've matured a lot since then and changed many things in my life. I was really happy for Ousmane. We were together at the Dubai awards; you can see we get along really well, and we talk from time to time. We'll see if this is my year."
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Underrated stars and cultural tastes
When the conversation turned to his fellow professionals, Yamal was quick to highlight players he believes do not get the credit they deserve on the world stage. He singled out three Spanish-based players as the most underrated in the game: Gerard Martin, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Merino.
The 18-year-old also expressed his excitement about staying in the United States during the World Cup, admitting he is a fan of the local architecture and fast food. "Waking up in the morning and seeing a bunch of tall buildings must be cool," he joked, even as the Spanish national team remains isolated in a quiet training camp away from the urban bustle of the host cities.