Lamine Yamal wins another prize! Barcelona star crowned La Liga Player of the Season while Joan Garcia earns best save award

Yamal's award came after a season in which he established himself as one of the competition's most influential players. The recognition marked the second successive year that a Barcelona player won the league's top individual prize, following Raphinha's success in the previous campaign.

"Another award for the talent of Lamine Yamal. The FC Barcelona number 10 has been acknowledged as the 2025/26 LaLiga player of the season," read the club's official statement.

"The La Masia forward's wizardry is evident. Every match he brought dribbling, goals and assists. He is the proverbial headache for opponent defences, who have to make a real effort to try to stop the blaugrana's attacking threats."







