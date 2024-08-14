Kylian Mbappe's moment has finally arrived - but is there a risk he makes Real Madrid worse?!

There are no guarantees that the France captain's dream move to the Spanish capital will be an overwhelming success

Kylian Mbappe said all of the right things during his Real Madrid introduction. The France captain stood in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu pledging his allegiance to the club. He spoke of the humility that he felt wearing Madrid white, his willingness to work once he puts on the shirt of his dream club, and his excitement to win countless trophies for Europe's most successful team.

It all seemed perfect. And it had also been a long time coming. Mbappe was supposed to be a Madrid player at least twice before it ended up happening, with the former PSG player finally signing on a free transfer in early July. It's one of football's great stories - the immense talent gets his dream move.

But it might not end up being all that pretty. Mbappe is among the best in the world, but he's also a big ego, who could cause more problems than he solves. This is a Madrid team that almost achieved perfection last season. Could Mbappe's presence upset the cohesion that made them so good?