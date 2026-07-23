Kylian Mbappe still ‘among the potential winners’ of 2026 Ballon d’Or as Real Madrid legend Luis Figo addresses Golden Ball debate & talk of Rodri becoming a ‘Galactico’

Mbappe has long been touted as a future Ballon d’Or winner, and his performances on the global stage have only strengthened that narrative. Speaking at a recent Betfair event, Figo highlighted that the Frenchman’s exploits at the World Cup have cemented his place in the elite conversation for football’s greatest individual honour, even though France ended the tournament in fourth place. Mbappe not only won the Golden Boot with his 10 goals, but also became the tournament's all-time top scorer with 22 goals.

“Mbappe and his great World Cup performance will surely put him among the potential winners,” Figo stated. “And I would certainly include a PSG player who has won the Champions League again. The whole year should count. Logically, the World Cup can tip the scales when choosing the winner, but domestic titles and the Champions League are also very important."

Figo elaborated on these fringe candidates, noting: “I would perhaps highlight Vitinha and [Desire] Doue, who have had a great season despite the World Cup not going so well for them, especially for Portugal. I would include all of them among the candidates.”