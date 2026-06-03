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Muhammad Zaki

Kobbie Mainoo sends message to Michael Carrick from England's World Cup training camp & reacts to Man Utd boss getting permanent job

K. Mainoo
M. Carrick
England
Manchester United
World Cup
Premier League

Kobbie Mainoo has credited Michael Carrick with saving his international career after being named in England's 26-man squad for the upcoming World Cup. The Manchester United starlet admitted he is "very grateful" to the newly-permanent Old Trafford boss for the faith shown in him since he took the reins.

  • Mainoo hails Carrick's permanent appointment

    United recently confirmed that Carrick has been handed a permanent contract until 2028 after a successful interim spell following the departure of Ruben Amorim. The decision has gone down a storm in the dressing room, with Mainoo confirming that the squad were desperate for the former Red Devils captain to stay on a long-term basis.

    Speaking from England's training base in Florida, Mainoo told talkSPORT: "We were very happy with it, obviously, we were behind the manager from the start. So many great performances under him, and I love the way he coaches and manages me personally in the team as well. I think everyone in the squad can agree with that, so when he officially got the job, we were all so happy."


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    The turning point after Amorim struggles

    The 21-year-old's inclusion in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad seemed unlikely just months ago. Under previous boss Amorim, Mainoo considered his future at Old Trafford after being frozen out of the starting XI. He failed to make a single Premier League start under the Portuguese coach, but his fortunes changed instantly when Carrick arrived in January.

    Reflecting on Carrick's impact on his international selection, Mainoo added: "Definitely, and I told him that I was very grateful. Because if he hadn't put me on the pitch, then I wouldn't have been here so, I'm always grateful to him for that." The midfielder became an ever-present figure under Carrick, missing only one of their 17 league matches together during a late-season surge.

  • Champions League heroics and United revival

    Mainoo was instrumental in United's climb up the table, which eventually saw them finish third. His standout moment came in a high-stakes clash at Old Trafford where Mainoo scored the decisive late goal in a 3-2 victory over Liverpool last month. That result officially secured United's return to the Champions League and cemented Carrick's status as the right man for the job. Carrick’s management style has brought the best out of the United youngster, with Mainoo previously stating that the squad's devotion to the manager is so strong that players "want to follow him and fight for him and die for him on the pitch."

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  • England v Japan - International FriendlyGetty Images

    Tuchel trusts the youth for World Cup quest

    Mainoo will now look to build on the 12 caps he has already earned for the Three Lions. Despite his age, he is already a seasoned tournament player, having featured in six games during England's run to the Euro 2024 final. However, this will be his first taste of a World Cup, with Tuchel expected to lean on his energy and composure in the middle of the park as England navigate a tricky Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana, and Panama. Before the tournament gets underway, Mainoo and his team-mates will gear up with a pair of friendlies in Florida, facing New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10.

Friendlies
England crest
England
ENG
New Zealand crest
New Zealand
NZL