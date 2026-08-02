Kevin De Bruyne to Galatasaray?! Turkish giants plot stunning move as unsettled Napoli star grows frustrated with Serie A life

Galatasaray are preparing a significant proposal to lure De Bruyne away from Napoli during the current transfer window. According to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, the Turkish giants are hopeful that the 35-year-old’s growing frustration with the sporting direction in Naples could open the door for a move to Istanbul.

While the former Manchester City playmaker remains one of the most decorated players of his generation, his debut season in Serie A was marred by inconsistency and internal friction. De Bruyne managed only 21 appearances across all competitions, though he still demonstrated his enduring class by contributing five goals and four assists.



