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Muhammad Zaki

Agony for Kai Rooney as Man Utd youngster is ruled out for rest of season

K. Rooney
Manchester United
W. Rooney
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Manchester United academy star Kai Rooney has seen his impressive campaign come to a disappointing end after being ruled out for the remainder of the season. The 16-year-old, who is the son of United legend Wayne Rooney, confirmed the news via social media following a period of significant progress in the club's youth ranks.

  • A blow for United's youth setup

    Rooney has confirmed a significant setback after revealing he will miss the rest of the campaign for Manchester United's youth sides. The young forward has been a standout performer for the Under-16s but is now set for a prolonged period on the sidelines. The news comes as a major blow to the United youth setup, where Kai has been making a name for himself away from the shadow of his father’s legendary status.

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  • Kai Rooney 2025-26Getty

    Rooney confirms news on social media

    Taking to his Instagram stories, the teenager expressed his frustration at the timing of the injury. Rooney posted a message stating: "Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season," accompanied by a love-heart emoji. This is not the first time the youngster has faced physical hurdles; he previously shared pictures of himself on crutches and in a medical boot during an earlier injury scare that left him feeling like "life can't get worse."

  • Ending on a high at Carrington

    The timing of the injury is particularly cruel given that it follows a moment of triumph for the 16-year-old. Just days ago, Kai helped the Man Utd U16s clinch the Premier League Shield with a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Burnley. Parents Wayne and Coleen were in attendance at Carrington to watch their son secure silverware alongside team-mates such as Jacey Carrick, son of former United midfielder and current interim boss Michael Carrick.

    Rooney’s progression has been rapid this term, having already earned a scholarship and made appearances for the Under-18 squad. He had been a key part of the teams that reached the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup and the final of the Premier League Cup. Unfortunately, he will now have to watch from the sidelines as his teammates attempt to finish the season on a high.

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  • Kai Rooney Manchester United 2025-26Getty Images

    Future goals and managing the spotlight

    Despite the injury, Kai’s future remains bright. Represented by Triple S Sports Management, the same agency as his father, he is viewed as a long-term prospect and will be eligible to sign his first professional contract when he turns 17 next season. Taking those professional steps while carrying the Rooney name brings inevitable pressure, but Wayne Rooney told the BBC: "He has great coaches at Manchester United, so I stay out of it. I speak to him, but for me it’s all about his mentality and his mindset, to make sure he keeps enjoying it, that's the main thing for me." Kai's attention now turns entirely to rehabilitation to be ready for pre-season.

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