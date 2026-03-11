Getty Images Sport
Kai Havertz 'sorry' for Bayer Leverkusen as contentious Arsenal penalty seals late Champions League draw
Havertz admits mixed emotions
Speaking to DAZN after the final whistle, national player Havertz - who was returning to the BayArena for the first time since his departure in 2020 - admitted to mixed emotions regarding his crucial contribution in the dying minutes of the game.
"Penalty in the last minute are not always so easy. But these are the moments I have worked for years for, to be there in such moments. That's why I'm naturally happy. I am glad that I stepped up, glad that I scored. I am naturally sorry for the Leverkusen players. But that is football and I was happy," the forward explained.
Controversy surrounds late spot-kick
The game’s major talking point arrived in the 89th minute when Noni Madueke went down following minimal contact from Malik Tillman. Despite furious protests and a VAR review, the decision stood. Robert Andrich, who had earlier opened the scoring for Leverkusen, was left frustrated: "That is already very little. Of course he should not go down like that. I also know such situations: if you go down and maybe have the feeling: 'Oh sh*t, now I'm already down.' But that is already very, very little," Andrich told DAZN.
He added: "My feeling was that the small contact comes and he still falls a bit later. If I see it twice more, it is even less. That is surely not enough." Head coach Kasper Hjulmand was even more definitive: "No contact and then he goes down. It is no penalty."
Andrich gives Werkself the lead
Before the late chaos, Bayer took the lead just after the interval. Andrich rose highest at the back post to head home from a corner, marking the first time the Premier League leaders had trailed in the Champions League this season. The German champions defended their lead with immense passion until Mikel Arteta introduced Havertz in the 74th minute to find the equaliser.
All to play for at the Emirates
The return leg is scheduled for Tuesday, March 17, at the Emirates Stadium. With the tie perfectly poised at 1-1, both sides know a victory will secure a place in the last eight, where a potential clash against either Bodo/Glimt or Sporting CP await the winner.
