Real Madrid the 'only' destination for Jurgen Klopp as ex-Liverpool boss 'keen' on sensational move to La Liga giants

Speculation regarding Jurgen Klopp’s next move has intensified following reports that the former Liverpool manager views Real Madrid as his sole preferred destination, according to TEAMtalk. While currently serving as Red Bull’s Global Head of Soccer, the 58-year-old is reportedly finding the boardroom life less fulfilling than the adrenaline of the technical area. His apparent desire to return to coaching comes at a time of significant transition for both his former club and the 15-time European champions.

The report suggests the prospect of a return to Merseyside has effectively been ruled out, despite the growing scrutiny facing Arne Slot. Following a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Wolves that left fans frustrated, the Liverpool hierarchy and Klopp himself appear content to leave that chapter closed. Instead, the lure of leading the world’s most decorated club in the Spanish capital has reportedly emerged as the primary catalyst for Klopp’s potential return to the sidelines, and could happen as early as this summer.