Jurgen Klopp and German FA set for another meeting before ex-Liverpool boss takes over from Julian Nagelsmann

According to Sky Sport Germany, the DFB are preparing to usher in a new era with Klopp. Over three weeks have passed since Nagelsmann stepped down following a disastrous World Cup campaign, which ended in a round of 32 elimination against Paraguay on June 29.

A joint meeting of the DFB supervisory board and shareholders was reportedly scheduled for Thursday morning to seal the deal. However, the governing body have denied that official invitations were sent, insisting that several final details still need to be resolved. Klopp has been the undisputed favourite of DFB president Bernd Neuendorf from the very beginning to take on this crucial rebuilding project.