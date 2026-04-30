Julian Alvarez injury update: Diego Simeone provides very latest after Atletico Madrid star withdrawn against Arsenal

The Atleti hierarchy faced an anxious wait on Wednesday night after their star striker limped out of the action with just 13 minutes remaining. The World Cup winner appeared to catch his ankle during a challenge with Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze and was visibly distressed before being replaced.

Despite the worrying scenes on the touchline, Simeone was quick to downplay the severity of the issue during his post-match media duties. "Well, knowing them, they’ll definitely be there on Tuesday," the Atleti boss told reporters when asked about his mounting injury list. "I don’t think there will be anyone that will not be playing on Tuesday."