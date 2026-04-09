Julian Alvarez reveals he missed as many as SIX free-kicks in training before scoring incredible Atletico Madrid goal vs Barcelona

The striker curled a beautiful shot into the top corner just before half-time, with his goal capitalising on a change in momentum after Barca defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off for a tackle on Giuliano Simeone.

After the match, he said: "Yesterday we practiced free-kicks. I took several, maybe five or six, and did not score any. Today was the day. It came at a key moment, so I’m very happy."