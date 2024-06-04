Will Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe both be able to thrive in the same star-studded Real Madrid team?

The duo are two of the most talented footballers in the world, but configuring them on the same pitch will be a challenge for Carlo Ancelotti

So, it has happened. Kylian Mbappe is finally a Real Madrid player. One of the biggest transfers in football has gone through, with contracts signed and 'Communicado Official' released.

It perhaps suits all parties, too. Paris Saint-Germain won't exactly be elated to lose arguably their greatest-ever player, but the French champions are building a new team with a focus on long-term success — a squad that looks increasingly like an outfit assembled to thrive in a post-Mbappe world.

Madrid, meanwhile, get their white whale. Mbappe, it has been known for some time, is a boyhood Madridista who idolised Cristiano Ronaldo, and has done little to hide his desire for a future move to the Spanish capital.

There's a lot of fantasy football to be played here. Picture it: Vinicius Jr, Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Rodrygo - all in the same team. But at some point, the fantasy ends and the reality begins. The truth is, Madrid are already loaded when it comes to their forward line, and finding the best role for Mbappe within the current ecosystem is a problem Carlo Ancelotti will have to solve.

Having Mbappe is never a bad thing, but fitting it all together while ensuring current Ballon d'Or favourites Vinicius and Bellingham aren't negatively impacted won't be easy.