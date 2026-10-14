'Vinicius Jr is going to emerge!' - Jose Mourinho backs Real Madrid star to rediscover lethal form after Bernabeu red card drama

Mourinho insists it is only a matter of time before Vinicius returns to his brilliant best. The Brazilian forward is currently navigating a challenging period in the Spanish capital.

Now in his ninth campaign at Madrid, the attacker has struggled to find his usual rhythm in front of goal. He has managed just one strike and three assists across nine appearances this season.

Despite this early dip in attacking output, his manager remains entirely unconcerned. Mourinho publicly expressed his unwavering faith in the talented forward during a recent interview.