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John Stones is on the move! England defender reaches personal agreement with Inter
Inter win the race for Stones
Stones has verbally agreed to join Inter on a free transfer, according to Sky Sports. The England defender's representatives are now working to finalise terms with the Serie A champions over a two-year contract.
The move represents a major coup for Inter manager Christian Chivu, who is looking to add proven winning experience to his squad. Given Stones' pedigree in the Premier League and on the international stage, his arrival is being viewed as a key piece of business for the Italian giants.
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Snubbing the Premier League elite
Inter’s successful pursuit of Stones comes as a blow to several high-profile Premier League clubs who were keen on keeping the defender in England. Both Arsenal and Chelsea had registered serious interest in the veteran, with the Gunners particularly keen to add depth following a recent injury blow to William Saliba.
It was not just English clubs looking to lure Stones away; Juventus also made contact with the player's camp over the weekend. The Italian heavyweights were hopeful of tempting him to Turin, but Inter's proactive approach managed to clear the path for a move to Milan instead.
Romero remains on Inter's radar amid defensive rebuild
The acquisition of Stones is part of a broader plan to refresh the Inter backline under Chivu’s leadership. While Stones is now the priority, interest remains in Spurs captain Cristian Romero, who is said to be the head coach's top defensive target.
There is a potential for Inter to sign both Romero and Stones if Benjamin Pavard leaves the club during this window. Pavard's future remains a subject of speculation, and his departure would create both the squad space and the financial flexibility needed to overhaul the defence. As things stand, however, it is Stones that the Italian champions are pushing for most aggressively to ensure the deal is signed and sealed.
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A trophy-laden decade at the Etihad
Stones leaves City as one of the most decorated players in the club's history, having amassed 20 major honours across a ten-year spell that began with his £47.5 million move from Everton in 2016. His collection includes six Premier League titles, five League Cups, three FA Cups, three Community Shields, and one each of the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup, with only Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden able to match his haul in City's 132-year history.
That success has, however, been tempered in recent seasons by a persistent battle with injuries. Stones managed only 439 minutes of Premier League football last season because of thigh, calf and muscle issues, following an equally interrupted campaign before that in which he played just 547 minutes, and he never crossed 59 per cent of available league minutes in any single season during his decade at City.
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