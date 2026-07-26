Jermain Defoe accused of not turning up for training as Woking director explains decision to terminate ex-Tottenham star's contract after four months in charge

Explaining the decision, Brown accepted responsibility for Defoe's appointment before outlining why the club chose to end his spell.

"The recommendation to appoint Jermain as manager was mine, and I take full responsibility for it," he told the club's official website. "After meeting with him on several occasions, I believed he was the right person to lead the club into an exciting new era... However, in recent weeks there had been feedback from across the club, including players, staff and other departments, regarding growing concerns."

Brown also alleged Defoe and his assistant failed to attend key commitments as preparations for the campaign continued, adding: "A meeting was subsequently scheduled involving the directors, manager, assistant manager and head of operations to review preparations for the season. Neither Jermain nor his assistant attended that meeting or that day's training session."