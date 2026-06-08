Is Jennifer Lopez a Tottenham fan? Harry Kane-loving Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein explains why Hollywood A-lister has ‘no other option’ but to support Spurs

Goldstein, famous for his role as Roy Kent in the hit series Ted Lasso, has revealed his efforts to bring J-Lo into the Tottenham fold. Speaking while promoting their new Netflix comedy film 'Office Romance', Goldstein suggested that the singer and actress is being steered toward the 'COYS' way of life. When questioned on whether he had successfully recruited his co-star to the Spurs cause, Goldstein made it clear that she doesn't have much of a choice in the matter. “She has no other option,” Goldstein told talkSPORT.

The actor’s passion for the Lilywhites is well-documented, though he admitted that the life of a Tottenham fan is often one of endurance. Reflecting on a difficult period for the club, he previously noted: “Oh, it’s been horrendous. Being a football fan, especially for teams that we support, is a form of self-harm. It’s just painful. And then the way we felt when we didn’t get relegated was like we’d won the World Cup.”