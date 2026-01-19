'I can't finish my career like this!' - Jealous Cristiano Ronaldo won't stop until he wins World Cup as Al-Nassr megastar is backed to play on until he's FIFTY

Kleberson got to witness Ronaldo’s initial rise towards superstardom at close quarters when joining Premier League giants United in the same summer of 2003. Asked if it was clear back then what CR7 would become, the ex-Brazil international said: “It’s all down to him. We knew that he was a good player. You could see that the kid was really good - great with the ball, good personality.

“But to look at him and be like ‘five Ballons d’Or, plays in finals, wins everything’... he has proved himself over a long period. It’s not like one or two seasons. If you take my career, I had my best moments between 2000 and 2003, then I got my injury at Man United. I had great moments, played at a good level with good players. Then I got unlucky with injuries and didn’t get time to get back to that level until about 2008 to 2010. Then it went down again.

“Cristiano is still the same. He is still getting titles and trophies. I’m so glad to have been able to work with him in the beginning because I’m happy to see how he has grown as a man, with his family - he’s taken care of his mum, his sister. He has a great story in football.”