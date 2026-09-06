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Jamie Vardy completes Burnley move as Championship strugglers sign former Premier League winner on free transfer
A surprise return to the Championship
Burnley have pulled off one of the most eye-catching deals of the season by securing the signature of former England international Vardy. The 39-year-old forward has been a free agent since leaving Italian outfit Cremonese following their relegation from Serie A at the conclusion of the previous campaign.
The veteran goalscorer will reunite with fellow former England star Kyle Walker in Lancashire, providing much-needed experience to a squad that has struggled to adapt to life in the second tier. Burnley are currently rooted to the bottom of the Championship table, having failed to secure a single victory in any of their opening five matches.
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Proving his worth after Italian stint
Vardy's move to Burnley follows a brief but productive spell in Italy with Cremonese. After leaving Leicester City following their relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2024-25 season, the striker tested himself abroad for the first time in his career. During his stay in Serie A, he managed to find the net seven times in 28 appearances, showing that his predatory instincts in the penalty area remain intact.
His return to the Championship represents a full circle for a player who famously climbed through the ranks of the English football pyramid. Before joining Leicester City as a 25-year-old back in 2012, Vardy had spent the first six seasons of his professional life playing in the non-league system.
Building on a legendary Leicester legacy
The move to Turf Moor is Vardy's first English domestic appointment outside of Leicester City in over a decade. His 13-year tenure at the King Power Stadium was nothing short of legendary, as he spearheaded the club's incredible rise to prominence. During his time in the Midlands, Vardy scored a staggering 200 goals in 500 appearances across all competitions.
Beyond the trophies, Vardy's individual accolades are equally impressive. He famously etched his name into the record books by scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League matches during the 2015-16 title-winning campaign, finishing that year with 24 goals. He proved his longevity by claiming the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2019-20 season, finishing as the division's top scorer with 23 goals at the age of 33.
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Experience for the Clarets survival fight
Vardy expressed his excitement for his next challenge with Burnley, with the former England international - who also won the FA Cup during the 2020-21 season - eager to make an immediate impact. 'This club has a proper footballing history and passionate fans who deserve a team that represents them and their town,' Vardy noted in a club statement confirming his arrival at Turf Moor. 'I can't wait to get going on the pitch and help the team move in the right direction.'
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