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Jamie Carragher slams Arsenal for missing out on £123m Liverpool star after failing to land Vinicius Junior
Arsenal missed out on Liverpool winger
Carragher believes Arsenal made a major transfer mistake by failing to sign Barcola this summer. The France international recently completed a stunning £123 million move to Liverpool, signing a five-year contract at Anfield.
Arsenal explored a deal for the 24-year-old earlier in the window but eventually shifted their focus elsewhere. This decision ultimately gave Andoni Iraola's side a relatively free run to secure the double Champions League winner.
Arteta has spent the last two summers searching for an elite left winger to bolster his squad. However, the Gunners have continually missed out on their primary attacking targets in that position.
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Carragher questions Arteta transfer strategy
Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast, Carragher questioned why Arsenal did not push harder for Barcola. He believes the left flank remains a clear weakness in Arteta’s title-winning machine.
"I’m happy it didn’t happen but I was looking at the Barcola thing," Carragher explained. "For me with Arsenal, left wing has always felt like where the drop is compared to Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz."
Gunners fail to secure priority targets
Carragher acknowledged that new signing Christos Tzolis has made a positive start at the Emirates Stadium. However, he remained adamant that Arsenal should have secured a premium addition like Barcola.
"The new kid Tzolis has made a decent start," Carragher said. "But the longer the Barcola thing went on, and then Arsenal didn’t get Vinicius Jr or Alvarez, I was thinking is that [signing Barcola] not the one?"
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Depleted left wing faces Chelsea test
Arsenal's failure to sign a marquee winger is compounded by significant departures in that exact position. The Gunners have moved on the two left-sided attackers who served them so well last season. Leandro Trossard has already completed a permanent move to Besiktas. Meanwhile, Gabriel Martinelli is on the verge of sealing a lucrative £60m transfer to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.
Arteta must now rely on his current options to maintain their momentum. The Gunners will return to Premier League action this weekend when they face Chelsea in a crucial London derby.
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