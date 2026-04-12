AFP
Jamie Carragher claims 'awful' Tottenham have 'no chance' of beating rock-bottom Wolves & suggests Roberto De Zerbi won't save them from relegation
Carragher makes brutal relegation prediction
The analysis on Sky Sports was unforgiving as Carragher pulled no punches regarding Tottenham’s current trajectory. Following their 1-0 loss to Sunderland on Sunday, the club find themselves officially cemented in the relegation zone, languishing in 18th place on 30 points after 32 matches. The situation was worsened by 17th-placed West Ham’s victory over Wolves on Friday, leaving Spurs two points adrift of safety. Carragher believes their decline is too steep to correct. He said: "Normally, a new manager comes in and you say, 'It's his first game, that (style of play) has to go out the window'. It had to go out the window for Igor Tudor and it's the same for Roberto De Zerbi because of where they find themselves. I can't believe it. Tottenham look like they're going to go down. The other teams have something going for them. One point in 24."
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'No chance' of beating Wolves
The fixture list usually offers a glimmer of hope for struggling sides, but Carragher sees only more misery for the North London outfit. With an upcoming clash against current basement dwellers Wolves, who sit 20th with a mere 17 points, the former Liverpool defender dismissed any suggestion that Spurs possess the confidence to secure a vital away win. The lack of momentum is staggering for a club that have not tasted league victory since late December. Carragher continued: "You look at fixtures, you think that's a good game for Tottenham but they're awful. Do you think Tottenham will go to Wolves, bottom of the league, and win? No chance."
De Zerbi remains optimistic despite defeat
De Zerbi attempted to maintain poise despite seeing his first game in charge end in disappointment. The Italian, who has just six games left this season to save the club, felt the performance at Sunderland showed flashes of necessary quality. Spurs also sit three points behind Leeds and Nottingham Forest, making every point critical. De Zerbi told reporters: "I think we played a good game. Not enough to win but we didn't deserve to lose. We have to accept and move on. We played a good game. We have enough quality to come out from this difficult moment. I'm sorry for the result, I'm sorry for the (Cristian) Romero injury and I hope for us and for him that it is not important. We had three or four clear chances to score."
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Fighting against the fear of the drop
Looking ahead, Tottenham face a monumental task to overcome a two-point deficit and avoid a catastrophic relegation. De Zerbi must urgently instil a fighting spirit within his fractured dressing room. Spurs host De Zerbi's former club Brighton in their next game on April 18 before turning their attention to the Wolves game seven days later.