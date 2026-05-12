James Maddison admits to ‘dark days’ during 375-day injury absence as Tottenham star reveals initial surgery assessment that proved to be incorrect

The 29-year-old’s journey to recovery was far from straightforward, as he revealed that an initial assessment of his knee injury proved to be incorrect.

Maddison suffered the original blow during Tottenham’s Europa League semi-final against Bodo/Glimt in May 2025, but was initially told he did not require an operation.

Speaking after his comeback against Leeds, Maddison explained the situation in detail: “In my head, it goes back to the Europa League semi-final here when I got injured here because I did a partial ACL tear against Bodo/Glimt. I was told by the [external] specialist it wouldn’t need surgery and rehab. Then obviously it wasn’t strong, it didn’t recover properly, and I needed the full surgery, which is what happened in South Korea.”



