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‘Love that to happen’ - Could Jack Grealish return to Aston Villa? England star told who will have final say on stunning homecoming transfer
Purchase option: How much Grealish would cost Everton
The terms that took Grealish from Manchester to Merseyside include a £50 million ($67m) purchase option. Everton are eager to keep the Premier League and Champions League title winner at Hill Dickinson Stadium, but want to renegotiate the numbers involved in a permanent transfer.
That is keeping the door open for other potential suitors, with interest in the talented 30-year-old said to be held by ambitious MLS outfits, teams across Europe and big-spending sides in the Saudi Pro League. None of those will tug on the heartstrings quite like Villa can.
Birmingham native Grealish stepped out of the Villans’ academy system to take in 213 appearances for his home-town club - taking on captaincy duties along the way. A record-breaking £100m ($134m) move to the Etihad Stadium was made in 2021.
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Pay cut: How Grealish return to Aston Villa could happen
City did not always see his best, as Guardiola stood accused of reining in creative instincts, but could a return to geographical roots be enjoyed in 2026? Quizzed on whether an emotional switch will be agreed, with Grealish supposedly open to taking a pay cut, ex-Villa midfielder Barry - speaking in association with BetMGM - told GOAL: “Going back to him and Pep, I think his style massively changed from where he was at Villa to City. Whether that was the manager's instructions, only Jack and them know that. But for me, he wasn't quite the same player that got us off our seats at Villa Park and had that confidence to take the ball and go anywhere.
“We saw it a little bit more at Everton this year, where he's probably allowed to do it in a different style. But knowing Jack, how much of a Villa fan he is, and what a great club Villa is, I think he would possibly love that to happen. And the pay cut, I'm sure he'd want to do that as well.
“For me, it'll be, does the manager like his style? Does he think he'll be good in the dressing room? That'll be the stumbling block for me, whether he sees him as a part of that dressing room, whether he'll come in and affect what he's built already.
“I think it would be great. I think all the fans would love to see that. But, for me, it's going to be an Unai Emery decision, whether he thinks Jack's the right man to come back in and improve that dressing room, improve the squad. I would love to see it.”
Comings and goings: Rogers' future will influence Villa's plans
Villa may be tempted to ask questions of Grealish’s availability, as City open themselves up to a sale, as Morgan Rogers continues to generate exit talk in the West Midlands. If he were to move on, then more creativity would be required in the attacking department.
Pressed on whether departures could influence decisions on the arrivals front, with Grealish potentially forming part of that process, Barry added: “That's another thing you have to think about when doing transfers. If you're making a lot of money from a home-grown English player, Jack's coming in on a free transfer, then of course it makes sense on the financial side as well.
“Looking at Villa, I'd be sad to see Morgan go. I think he's been brilliant. There’s not many players like him that can carry the ball like Morgan Rogers does. It would make sense if they did need to sell him, but he's put on a Villa cap and I would like to keep Morgan Rogers at Villa.”
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Champions League push: Villa have a couple of routes into Europe
Qualification for the Champions League would aid Villa’s cause when it comes to keeping Rogers - who is tied to a contract through to 2031 - in his current surroundings. Grealish, who appears destined to miss out on a place in England’s 2026 World Cup squad as he recovers from surgery on a foot fracture, could also be presented with an opportunity to represent his boyhood club on the grandest of continental stages.