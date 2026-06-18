AFP
Ivory Coast star denied Canada entry ahead of Germany showdown following arrest over spot-fixing allegations
Wahi remains in the United States
The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) has confirmed that Wahi will not travel with the squad to Toronto for Saturday's World Cup meeting with Germany. The striker was unable to secure the administrative clearance required to enter Canada and will instead remain in the United States, as per BBC. The decision comes amid ongoing legal proceedings following Wahi's arrest in late May. While Ivory Coast continue their tournament campaign, the 23-year-old has been left out of the travelling party despite featuring in the team's opening 1-0 victory over Ecuador.
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FIF backs the striker amid uncertainty
The FIF stressed that Wahi remains part of the national team setup and is expected to stay with the squad programme while awaiting further developments. In an official statement, the FIF said: "The Ivorian Football Federation has taken note of the various articles and information published on this Wednesday, June 17, 2026, concerning the Ivorian international Elye Wahi.
"To date, the FIF has not been officially notified of any judicial or administrative proceedings involving him. In this particularly delicate period, the FIF extends all its support to the player and reaffirms its confidence in him. Elye Wahi remains an important element of the Ivory Coast national team.
"The FIF also informs that the player will not be able to join the delegation's trip to Canada. Indeed, the necessary administrative authorisations for his entry into Canadian territory could not be obtained at this stage. Elye Wahi will therefore remain in the United States pending the team's return."
Investigation focuses on suspicious booking
The investigation relates to a Ligue 1 match between Nice and Metz on May 17. Authorities are examining whether Wahi intentionally received a yellow card in the 35th minute, with suspicious betting activity reportedly flagged by the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP). The booking was his fifth of the season and triggered a suspension for an important relegation play-off fixture. Investigators are exploring whether the incident formed part of a wider betting-related scheme.
The LFP has not launched disciplinary proceedings and says it will not comment further while the criminal investigation remains active. However, the league reiterated its commitment to protecting the integrity of its competitions and reserved the right to act depending on the outcome of the case.
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Ivory Coast adjust without key attacker
Ivory Coast must now prepare for a difficult encounter with Germany without one of their attacking options. Wahi started the win over Ecuador and his absence reduces the team's attacking depth at a crucial stage of the tournament. The striker is expected to rejoin the squad when the Elephants return to Philadelphia for their next match against Curacao. Meanwhile, the investigation in France continues, with authorities yet to reach any conclusion on the allegations.
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