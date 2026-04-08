'It doesn't end with me' - Resigning Italian FA president releases 11-page manifesto blasting 'structural' failures of nation's game in wake of World Cup fiasco

Despite stepping down following the devastating failure to reach the World Cup via the qualifying play-offs, Gravina remains in charge for ordinary administration until a successor is elected on June 22. In a move that has sent shockwaves through the Italian game, he released the report he was originally scheduled to present to the Italian parliament, claiming the nation's footballing issues are rooted in deep-seated flaws rather than individual errors.

“The critical issues of Italian football have been known for years and highlighted in numerous official documents, differing only in the statistical data that continue to worsen, confirming that these are largely structural deficiencies,” Gravina stated. He went on to highlight a disconnect between governing bodies, adding: “If we truly want what is best for Italian football as a whole sporting movement, it is necessary to clarify the actual responsibilities of the Federation, the Leagues and public institutions. Too many inaccuracies, and at times outright falsehoods, fuel the search for the culprit, but above all, spread misconceptions.”