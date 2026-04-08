'It will be hard for them to return!' - Hamit Altintop backs Bayern Munich to knock out Real Madrid and makes bold Mohamed Salah future claim

Speaking to the "Modern Sports" program, Altintop was quick to declare where his loyalties lie despite having represented both European giants during his playing days. The 41-year-old made it clear that while he respects his time in the Spanish capital, his heart remains in Bavaria after a more substantial stint at the Allianz Arena.

"I am proud to have worn the shirts of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, but I support Bayern Munich because I played with them for a longer period," Altintop explained. Looking at the current state of Los Blancos, he suggested that Carlo Ancelotti's side are vulnerable following a difficult first-leg result. "I think Bayern Munich's victory at the Santiago Bernabeu makes things difficult for Real Madrid, especially since their season hasn't been good, as it has seen many fluctuations. It's very difficult for them to come back given their current situation."

Altintop pointed specifically to the struggles of Madrid's star-studded frontline as a primary reason for their downfall against the Germans. "The performance of Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe has been inconsistent this season, and this is one of the reasons Real Madrid lost to Bayern Munich," he added, highlighting the lack of clinical edge from the Galacticos' most dangerous weapons.