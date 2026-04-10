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FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Referee dropped by UEFA for rest of season after controversial decisions in Barcelona's Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid

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UEFA has reportedly sidelined referee Istvan Kovacs for the remainder of the Champions League season after controversial decisions during Atletico Madrid’s 2-0 win over Barcelona. The match was marred by disputes over a red card and a missed handball penalty that left Barcelona coach Hansi Flick fuming.

  • UEFA sidelines referee after controversial Camp Nou night

    Referee Kovacs will reportedly not officiate another Champions League match this season following the heated quarter-final first leg clash between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at the Spotify Camp Nou. According to Cope radio program "El Partidazo", UEFA’s decision was primarily linked to Kovacs’ handling of a key disciplinary moment involving Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi. The young centre-back initially received only a yellow card for his foul on Giuliano Simeone before VAR advised the referee to upgrade the decision to a straight red

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    Experts highlight key officiating error

    UEFA officials reportedly considered the failure to issue the red card immediately a serious officiating error, prompting the governing body to remove Kovacs from the elite rotation for the competition’s final stages. Spanish journalist Isaac Fouto discussed UEFA’s stance on the controversial Cubarsi dismissal during El Partidazo de Cope. "Yesterday's referee will not officiate again, but for the error of not sending off Cubarsí live," he said.

  • Flick furious over missed handball call

    While UEFA’s focus was on the Cubarsi dismissal, Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was angered by a different incident during the 2-0 defeat. The German manager criticised officials after Marc Pubill appeared to handle the ball inside the penalty area following a short goal kick from goalkeeper Juan Musso.

    "I don't know why VAR didn't intervene," Flick told Movistar. "We all make mistakes, but what's the point of VAR? I can't understand it. It should be a penalty, a second yellow card, and a red. This is what can't happen."

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  • FC Barcelona v Atletico de Madrid - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First LegGetty Images Sport

    World Cup 2026 status remains intact

    Despite being effectively suspended for the remainder of the 2025-26 Champions League season, Kovacs does not appear to be facing a long-term ban from international duties, according to Diario Sport. The Romanian remains on the preliminary list of officials for the 2026 World Cup, set to be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico.

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