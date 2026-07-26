AFP
Inter director confirms Cristian Romero transfer talks with Tottenham ready to sanction captain's exit
Ausilio confirms Nerazzurri interest
Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has spoken out on the club's pursuit of Romero, acknowledging that active discussions are underway. The Italian side are eager to finalise a deal for the 28-year-old centre-back in the coming weeks.
Ausilo told Sky Italy: “It’s definitely a deal we are trying to sign with the player and the club. These things take some time but there’s definitely interest. Let’s see.”
The Nerazzurri are preparing to submit their first official offer, which is expected to be a loan deal carrying a mandatory purchase clause. While Tottenham had initially valued their captain at approximately €50 million, the total package being readied by the Italian champions is thought to be worth around €40m - per SportMediaset. The player’s representatives have already been spotted in Milan this weekend to conduct face-to-face meetings with the Inter hierarchy.
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Romero eyes Serie A return
After five years in north London, Romero appears ready for a new challenge in a familiar league and The Guardian reports that Tottenham are ready to let him depart. The defender previously established himself at Atalanta before moving to England, and he reportedly views a switch to the San Siro as the perfect next step for his career following his exploits on the world stage.
Romer has made 156 appearances for Tottenham since arriving in 2021 and was a pivotal figure in the squad that secured Europa League glory last year. However, his disciplinary record became a point of contention during the 2025-26 season, where he served four separate suspensions.
Spurs prepare for life after captain
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi has already begun the process of reshaping his defensive unit, which has made the club more open to sanctioning Romero's departure. Spurs been proactive in the transfer market, securing the services of Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton in a deal worth £52m and signing Romero's Argentina team-mate Marcos Senesi on a free transfer.
The flexibility shown by Spurs in these talks is largely due to these recent acquisitions, ensuring the squad is not left short-handed at the back. While losing a leader of Romero's stature is never ideal, the significant financial injection from a potential sale would allow De Zerbi to continue his overhaul of the first-team squad.
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What comes next?
For Inter, the potential acquisition of Romero would represent a major statement of intent as they look to defend their domestic crown and compete at the highest level in Europe. They are looking for a player with specific top-level experience, and Romero’s pedigree as a World Cup winner makes him the ideal candidate.
Negotiations will likely intensify in the coming days, with Ausilio expected to lead a new round of talks with Spurs officials shortly. With the player's heart seemingly set on a return to Italy, the onus is now on the two clubs to reach a compromise on the final price tag.
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