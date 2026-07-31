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Everton star's father addresses claims he has agreed summer transfer to Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal
Al Hilal pursue Ndiaye
Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal are reportedly pushing hard to sign Everton winger Ndiaye to bolster Simone Inzaghi’s attacking options this summer. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Al-Hilal have identified Ndiaye as a primary target for the wide areas thanks to his tactical flexibility. Meanwhile, a separate report from Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat reveals that the club are prepared to tempt the 26 year old with a lucrative wage package worth £270,000 per week.
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Father rejects Saudi rumours
Responding to the mounting transfer speculation, the player's father, Mouhamadou Abdoulaye Ndiaye, issued a firm clarification to quell the rumours. In an interview quoted by Senegalese outlet wiwsport.com, he confirmed having spoken directly with his son regarding the Middle Eastern offer: "Many people called me to tell me that Iliman was going to leave. But rest assured, he is not going anywhere."
Abdoulaye continued: "He called me this morning. I even teased him with a few words in Arabic, and we laughed about it. He let me know that he had no intention of going to Saudi Arabia."
Ndiaye targets sporting success
Since joining Everton from Marseille in July 2024 on a five-year deal, Ndiaye - who has registered 44 goals and 23 assists across his career - is prioritising his sporting development and international ambitions over financial gain, according to his father.
Abdoulaye added: "He still has plans. He knows he has to keep working harder. Senegal needs him, just as he needs Senegal. Everything he does today, he does for his country. He knows he can earn a lot of money there, but he also thinks his level could drop.
"He's not the type to prioritise money over his career. His goal is to win another Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal, win the World Cup, and one day become a Ballon d'Or winner. That's what motivates him today."
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Everton retain key attacker
This decisive stance provides welcome reassurance for Everton as they look to keep hold of a key attacking asset ahead of the new campaign. The Toffees hierarchy find themselves in a strong position with the player tied to a long-term contract at Goodison Park. Ndiaye will now aim to remain a vital focal point for Everton, who begin their Premier League season at home to Crystal Palace on August 22.
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