How much is Vicario worth to Tottenham: Inter’s move, Ausilio’s trip and the transfer saga

Inter’s sporting director, Piero Ausilio, flew to London on Thursday 19 March to try and speed up negotiations for Vicario, with the player having already given Inter the green light. The goalkeeper, born in 1996, is having a difficult season in England; his side, Tottenham, are in serious danger of relegation and he is one of the players seriously considering a move away at the end of the season. Furthermore, his relationship with Igor Tudor has not taken off, and in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Atlético Madrid, the manager left Vicario out of the starting line-up. The player is valued at around €30 million; his contract expires in 2028, but as mentioned, there is a real possibility that the Italian goalkeeper will leave England this summer.



